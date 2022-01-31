For Hermen Hulstthe head of PlayStation Studios, theacquisition of Bungie from Sony will help expand the ecosystem PlayStation to hundreds of thousands of gamers. The senior executive of the company, as well as a key figure of PlayStation, touched on the subject in a post published on the PlayStation Blog.

Basically Hulst confirmed the words of Jim Ryan, who motivated the acquisition with the desire of PlayStation to expand its portfolio of live service titles and to look beyond the consoles.

Hulst: “I think Bungie’s entry into the PlayStation family will increase the capabilities of PlayStation Studios and Bungie, and realize our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of players. As game authors, this has always been our goal: to bring our vision to as many people as possible.“

Be that as it may, his message was more to praise Bungie as a development studio than to dictate the company’s prospects for the future: “To get started, know that I’m a huge Bungie fan. It is a historical study that has made a significant contribution to the medium we all love. Bungie’s gameplay is legendary thanks to its smooth and balanced mechanics that are easy to learn but hard to let go.“