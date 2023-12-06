According to IGN USA, Bungie’s current board of directors – defined after the acquisition – is made up of PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst, Sony senior vice president Eric Lempel, Bungie co-founder Jason Jones, Bungie CTO Luis Villegas and Bungie CEO Pete Parsons. This structure, however, will be in place until the studio reaches certain financial goals, and if Bungie continues to fail to meet them, Sony will take full control.

IGN USA has published a new report in which it explains in more detail what’s happening at Bungie the PlayStation Studios team acquired by Sony for $3.6 billion in 2022. It is revealed that although the acquisition presented Bungie as an “independent subsidiary”, should Destiny 2 miss its goals in terms of revenue Sony could push away company executives and take complete control of the approximately 1,100 people in the study.

What’s happening at Bungie

Destiny 2: Is the Ultimate Form the last chance?

Following Bungie’s 100 layoffs in October, Bloomberg reported that the studio has missed forecasts for 2023 by 45%, following the launch of the Lightfall expansion. With Destiny 2 player numbers at an all-time low, at least on PC, IGN USA reports that Parsons, and not Sony, has decided to lay off staff and take other cost-cutting measures to fill the gap left by revenue targets apparently unrealistic.

According to IGN, these additional cost-cutting measures include a hiring freeze, a crackdown on annual cost-of-living salary adjustments and no holiday bonuseswhile recent layoffs and cutbacks have hurt the firm’s DE&I initiatives and meeting groups.

Although morale has apparently dropped dramatically among employees, IGN USA reports that management appears to have shown a “surprising indifference or even a real levity or hostility” towards the situation.

A source told IGN USA that the studio is likely thinking about a even greater number of layoffs if Destiny 2’s next big expansion, The Final Forme, doesn’t do better than this year’s. Originally scheduled for February 2024, The Final Forme was recently pushed back to June to give Bungie more time to improve it, while shooter Marathon was pushed back to 2025.