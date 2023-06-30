Bungie is known for Halo and Destiny and recently brought back its other IP, Marathon, which will return in the future in a new format. In the background, however, there is another intellectual property owned by the team: Mattwhose trademark was registered in 2018. We know little about the game, but according to Microsoft is coming in 2025.
The information emerged via i Lawsuit documents between the FTC and Microsoft regarding Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Through those files, which date back to 2021, we can see that Microsoft wrote: “[Bungie] has more than doubled its headquarters space and plans to open a new studio in Amsterdam by 2022 for continued support of Destiny 2 and development of new IP, currently slated for release in 2025.”
Elsewhere in the document, there is a list of Bungie games as well Matter is at the top as the only new IP not yet published. According to Microsoft, therefore, Matter would be arriving in 2021.
Matter or Marathon?
However, it must be repeated that these documents date back to 2021. At the time there was still no information on the latest game announced by Bungie, i.e. marathonso it’s possible Bungie’s plans have changed since then.
The writers of Destiny they may have decided to prioritize Marathon and Matter may have taken a back seat, resulting in a delay in publication. Furthermore, this information does not come directly from Bungie, but has been shared by Microsoft: it is therefore not certain that they are correct details.
We know very little about Matt, except that it will be a “cheerful” loot-based game with a comical edge. The game was funded and will be published by NetEase, a Chinese company.
