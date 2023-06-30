Bungie is known for Halo and Destiny and recently brought back its other IP, Marathon, which will return in the future in a new format. In the background, however, there is another intellectual property owned by the team: Mattwhose trademark was registered in 2018. We know little about the game, but according to Microsoft is coming in 2025.

The information emerged via i Lawsuit documents between the FTC and Microsoft regarding Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Through those files, which date back to 2021, we can see that Microsoft wrote: “[Bungie] has more than doubled its headquarters space and plans to open a new studio in Amsterdam by 2022 for continued support of Destiny 2 and development of new IP, currently slated for release in 2025.”

Elsewhere in the document, there is a list of Bungie games as well Matter is at the top as the only new IP not yet published. According to Microsoft, therefore, Matter would be arriving in 2021.