In a question and answer session, posted immediately after Sony’s announcement of the acquisition, Bungie confirmed that his games in development they will not be PlayStation exclusives, but multi-platform.

It cannot be said that in this case there was a lack of clarity on the subject, as the thing was said by Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony, by Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios and now by Bungie itself, so moreover crystal clear.

To the question: “Bungie is developing new games, will they become PlayStation exclusives?“the answer was”No. We want the worlds we create to go wherever people play. We will continue to self-publish and be creatively independent and continue to lead a single Bungie community.“

Bungie has also made it clear that all content coming to Destiny 2, those already announced and those not yet announced, will be cross-platform. So support for Steam, Xbox and Stadia will continue in the future as well.