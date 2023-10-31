Journalist Paul Tassi investigated the case Bungie discovering something truly disconcerting: sudden layoffs would not arise from Sony which owns the company, but by the executives of Bungie itself, who in this way will be able to avoid paying large bonuses to dismissed employees.

According to Tassi: “the layoffs come directly from Bungie executives, not from Sony. This is not Sony replacing Bungie employees with its own people.”

Additionally, “many employee benefits (not health insurance) last through the end of the month if they are fired. Turning people away on the 30th of the month means they are only giving them a single additional day of coverage.”

If this wasn’t enough to characterize the action of Bungie executives, Tassi also reports something else: “Many employees had shares not yet assigned following theacquisition from Sony. They would receive them by remaining with the company for a certain number of years after the deal. But these shares revert to Bungie if you leave, even if you get fired, which is now happening to many of those who have been affected.”

This last point would explain, for example, why among those affected there are also big names like Michael Salvatori, who has always been a symbol of Bungie’s excellence. In short, the situation appears to be very different from that imagined at the time of the announcement and would only marginally concern the current crisis of the industry or the restructuring underway within the PlayStation Studios.