Bungie is in crisis and has fired many developers, as confirmed by the company. For Tom Warren, however, it would not be his fault Sony PlayStation which recently acquired the company, but of the executives of Bungie itself, to whom it evidently attributes more than a few errors.

Where do the problems come from?

Warren starts from the fact that the Bungie community immediately lashed out against PlayStation upon hearing the news of the layoffs, as it did with Activision at the time of the Destiny deal breakdown: “The Destiny 2 community blamed Activision for every problem with the game and the company. Now it’s the same with Sony. Is it perhaps Bungie’s management that brought the company to where it is today?”

The point touched by Warren is interesting, because in fact Bungie’s problems come from afar, considering the many conflicts it has had over the years with the community and the mixed results of Destiny 2, such as well before the acquisition (which took place in July 2022 ). He then explained in a subsequent post an example of bad management, namely the adoption of archaic tools and systems for game development, so much so that he hoped that they had revolutionized everything for Marathon.

It should be said that Bungie is not the only PlayStation Studios where layoffs are happening. In reality, the phenomenon is affecting the entire industry, a sign of a widespread systemic crisis that could cause many more victims over the next few months and years. The situation is truly uncertain and many are wondering why Sony has entrusted Bungie with the role of supervisor of the GaaS projects of all PlayStation Studios, if in fact it doesn’t seem to have managed to make it sustainable either.