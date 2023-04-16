Bungie has opened up about a “breach of trust” after a recent creator summit ended in a leak of Destiny 2’s upcoming season.

In a statement posted to the studio’s social media channels, the company said it was “taking actions to reinforce its policies” but if it couldn’t trust its carefully curated attendees, it “could result in its inability to hold more summits”.

Destiny 2: Lightfall – Launch Trailer

“Community interaction and engagement is central to Bungie and our games,” Bungie explained in a tweet. “For years, we’ve invited creators and other members of the community to confidential summits to provide feedback on the future of Destiny. This is a beloved part of the process, but relies heavily on trust.

“Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits. We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings.”

Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits. We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“Sometimes this job hurts,” added Bungie community manager and co-lead of accessibility, Liana Ruppert. “I don’t think people realize how attached to folks we are. As a human, not employee: when that trust is betrayed, it *hurts*. Same thing when I was a talent manager: it’s hard when you genuinely care. And we do. Please don’t abuse that trust.”

Bungie also recently revealed that it is clamping down on Destiny 2 cheaters, revealing that “people who abuse tools specifically to gain an advantage over players” will be banned.

In the latest TWAB post, the studio said that the issue had been “a matter of extended conversations both internally and in the community”, and was keen “to strike the right balance between Bungie’s goal of simultaneously enabling everyone to enjoy our games and protecting our community”.

Destiny 2 may have seen its latest expansion, Lightfall, bring its “highest concurrent players in years”, but developer Bungie has publicly acknowledged that it “missed the mark on some of [its] goals”.