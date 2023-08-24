The studio behind destiny 2 He shared the details and the availability of the next expansion of the video game, he also showed what will come with the new Season of Witches that begins today around the world. As if this were not enough, he offered a look at the team, campaign and new game mechanics that will arrive in the expansion that will be available on February 27, 2024 among other things.

Destiny 2: The Final Form: Bungie announced the next expansion, “the final form“, which will be released on February 27, 2024. Players will embark on an epic adventure facing the fearsome Witness together with the Vanguard. The expansion will bring new game mechanics, an intriguing campaign, and a raid.

Future Episodes: Bungie revealed a new focus of content called “Episodes,” which will begin in March 2024. These episodes will tell standalone stories in three acts and focus on the events after “the final form“, further expanding the world of destiny 2.

Witches Season: The Season of Witches, the latest addition to destiny 2, was released along with the event. Guardians will work alongside Eris Morn to face new challenges and enemies, and explore the arcane magic of the hive.

New Contents and Mechanics: New gameplay mechanics will be introduced, such as the Deck of Whispers, a progression system that will allow players to customize their gear and powers in innovative ways.

Functional Improvements: Functional enhancements to the game have been announced, including “Reflections on the Timeline,” short quests that will introduce players to key past events in destiny 2.

Revelation of The Witch Queen: Bungie will let players test the expansion.”The Witch Queen” for free during a special weekend, August 24-27. There will also be offers for expansion.

Raid Renewal: A revamped version of the classic raid was announced “the end of crota“, available from September 1, with a “First of the World” race to celebrate its launch.

Dubbing Changes: Bungie announced that Keith David will replace Lance Reddick as the voice of Zavala in honor of Reddick’s memory.

With this, Bungie has unveiled an exciting roadmap for destiny 2with the expansion “The Final Form” as its highlight, introducing new mechanics, epic stories and exciting content for players in the coming months.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: Oh! It seems that we will have destiny 2 for a long time yet.