Recently, the company responsible for games like Destiny was accused of toxic work culture in its offices.

Although Activision Blizzard has starred in the most notorious case of workplace harassment in the video game industry, there is no doubt that such reports have led to more workers raise your voice. We’ve seen it at Ubisoft and, following a recent accusation of toxic workplace culture at their offices, at Bungie. Today, the controversy splashes this last company, as a head of human resources has resigned while denouncing having suffered cases of harassment.

Be again IGN the medium that advances this information about Gayle d’Hondt, the employee who has decided to leave her position at Bungie. According to the data to which the web has had access, the head of human resources has communicated this decision through an email in which she also reveals that she has had “deeply challenging interpersonal conflicts“by” a man, an executive, and someone who thought he was a friend of mine at Bungie, which made the study itself fired him“.

D’Hondt continues the message saying that all this has been animated by “groups of managers known for reprimanding employees, encouraging crunch, and constantly alluding to racist and sexist jokes and comments.” So while many employees note a more stabilized situation at Bungie, the measures taken they have not been enough for some workers.

We have also seen this in Activision Blizzard that, after learning of Bobby Kotick’s involvement in harassment cases, has led to an employee leaving the company for her own well-being. However, d’Hondt ends his email with a reflection: “I also believe that we made some mistakes and that in order to become the best version of ourselves, the company that I think we can be, we have to recognize and cope with them, in good faith, and grow together. “

Of course, there are more and more workers who do not hide their opinion regarding the work culture in their offices, which has led to collective actions such as the request for hundreds of employees Activision Blizzard for the resignation of Bobby Kotick.

