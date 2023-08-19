Bungie has long been hiring for a new project not yet announced, which for some sources close to the matter would be a MOBAscurrently identified with the codename “Gummy Bears”or “gummy bears”.

The issue is reported by the site The Game Post, which cites unidentified “sources” but which seem close to the project in question. After Destiny 2, and obviously in addition to the already announced Marathon, there would therefore also be this strategic arena multiplayerwhich could have very peculiar characteristics.

According to at least one of the sources in question, the characterization would be tending towards “cute and colorful”, while another reported a graphic style type “neon”, even if the issue is not very clear. The code name, in this case, would actually have a counterpart in the general style adopted.