Bungie has long been hiring for a new project not yet announced, which for some sources close to the matter would be a MOBAscurrently identified with the codename “Gummy Bears”or “gummy bears”.
The issue is reported by the site The Game Post, which cites unidentified “sources” but which seem close to the project in question. After Destiny 2, and obviously in addition to the already announced Marathon, there would therefore also be this strategic arena multiplayerwhich could have very peculiar characteristics.
According to at least one of the sources in question, the characterization would be tending towards “cute and colorful”, while another reported a graphic style type “neon”, even if the issue is not very clear. The code name, in this case, would actually have a counterpart in the general style adopted.
An announcement could corroborate the hypothesis
It seems that the game is still in the early stages of development, so it will be some time before we know more. Meanwhile, the mystery still remains around Matter, the title that had already emerged in 2018 and seemed to be in the works at Bungie for some time, but does not seem to have any connection with this alleged MOBA.
Looking at a recent official tweet from Bungie, published to recruit new staff, it indeed refers to the possibility that the game has to do with MOBAs and has an imaginative setting. The tweet is accompanied by an image that could be close to the cartoon style described by some of the mysterious sources The Game Post, which makes the matter particularly interesting.
