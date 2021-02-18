Since they parted ways with Microsoft, Bungie has been known in the video game industry in recent years for its work with the Destiny franchise, which did not start off on the right footing, but which came back thanks to the studio’s work to solve the problems. deficiencies it had, which led to a second installment following the same model as the first.

However, from the study it seems that they do not want to be pigeonholed into a single franchise, and today we have learned that Bungie opens a new studio. The announcement has been made through its website, where they have reported that they have opened a new study in Amsterdam, in addition to expanding the one that already existed in Washington, and all this with a view to developing a new IP.

Bungie opens new studio for a new IP

Likewise, the study has undergone a series of internal changes, including the appointments of two new members of the executive board: Trace Harris, finance and strategy executive, and Pamela Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products for ViacomCBS.

As we have commented, the objective of these two appointments and of the study extension of Washington and the opening of the one in Amsterdam are aimed at achieving enough growth to be able to continue supporting the Destiny franchise in the future, as well as working on a new IP, which from Bungie is expected to be available in 2025.

Regarding Destiny news, General Manager Justin Truman will take over Destiny 2 from now on; while the creative director, Luke Smith, will be in charge of the related thing with the possibility that Destiny expands to other additional means.