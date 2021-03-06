Bungie has responded to Destiny 2’s wonderful 12-player raid glitch, telling players to have their fun while it lasts.

Writing on Bungie.net, community chief Chris ‘Cozmo’ Shannon said the developer was in no rush to fix the bug, which Destiny 2 players have been enjoying in recent weeks.

Destiny raids are normally capped at six players – and indeed are designed for six players, although you can play them with fewer guardians.

The video from YouTuber Scrub below goes into detail on how to activate the glitch. It involves the leader of a second six-person fireteam joining your party when you see two seconds on the launch timer. While the timing is tight, the glitch works reliably enough to have fueled shenanigans in Destiny raiding.

For its part, Bungie seems chill about what’s happening in the game, and said it’s not rushing out a fix.

“The big buzz around the community this week has been players finding out a way to cram four fireteams in activities meant for one,” Cozmo said.

“We’ve been watching the 12-player raid hype and are glad you’re enjoying yourselves. We aren’t rushing out a fix for this and it’s totally fine if you want to try it out and have some fun. Just keep in mind that we didn’t create these activities expecting a clown car of Guardians to roll up, so you may experience some weirdness. “

A fix is ​​planned for before Grandmaster Nightfalls begin on 16th March, “but you are free to party up until the fix goes live,” Cozmo added.

It’s a welcome approach from Bungie, which has on occasion been quick to fix problems with Destiny even when they resulted in players having loads of fun. Its approach this time reminds me of the overpowered, broken Prometheus Lens, which I felt helped make Destiny 2 fun again at a time when it was struggling.