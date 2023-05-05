According to various job postings, there is a possibility that Bungie intend to switch to Unreal Engine 5thus leaving its proprietary engine Tiger Engine, at least for one of the new projects in development, which would be a new intellectual property.

It’s about job announcements referring above all to the new intellectual property not yet announced which should represent a large game in development by the team. While this doesn’t necessarily indicate a technology shift, many of these postings list knowledge of the Unreal Engine as an important requirement to be eligible to apply for the jobs on offer.

This is a requirement that could be considered generic, looking at the extreme diffusion of Epic Games’ graphics engine at this point, but the specific and repeated request for experience with Unreal Engine, regarding jobs that all seem related to the new project on the original intellectual property, suggests that the software in question is the basis of the game in development.

This would mean a abandonment of the historic Tiger Engine, used so far by Bungie and the basis of Destiny and Destiny 2, for a transition to Unreal Engine 5, which would have thus made another important conquest. Otherwise, we know practically nothing about the game in question, except that Bungie plans to release at least one new intellectual property by 2025.