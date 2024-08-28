At this time one of the latest acquisitions of PlayStation, Bungiehas been going through controversies that can be summed up as many layoffs within the company, this due to the issue of cutting budgets and also because the supposed alliance did not turn out in the most appropriate way. However, things do not end there, since a new controversy was recently reported, which has led to the departure of one of the pillars of the studio who helped in his time with the creation of Halo.

According to recent reports, Chris Barrett, one of the top veteran studio executives who has launched multimillion-dollar franchises, was ousted from the company this spring after several female employees accused him of inappropriate behavior, according to people familiar with the matter. Which could be a situation similar to what was seen with Activision Blizzardexcept that the person responsible was never punished, he even retired from the presidency with a large cash bonus.

Barrett was fired following an internal investigation in which at least eight female employees filed complaints earlier this year, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to eight sources, including several of the women who made the allegations and other employees at Bungie involved in the investigation or who spoke with the complainants, action was taken in response to these complaints. The sources requested anonymity due to the private nature of the information.

It was mentioned that Barrett He called lower-level female employees attractive, encouraged them to play a game of truth or dare and mentioned his wealth and power within the studio, suggesting he could help them advance in their careers, according to two people familiar with the case.

This is what the accused said about it:

I feel that I have always conducted myself with integrity and have been respectful and supportive of my colleagues, many of whom I consider my closest friends. I have never understood my communications to be unwanted and would never have thought that they could make anyone feel uncomfortable. If anyone has ever felt that way about their interaction with me, I am truly sorry.

Girls who have decided to remain anonymous for now mentioned the following patterns: Barrett He would often befriend women across departments at the studio and then send them an excessive amount of text messages that mixed the professional with the personal. In interviews, several of them said his advances were unwanted and made them uncomfortable because he held a significantly higher position of power at the company.

Sony There has been no mention of this, but action was taken by firing the manager.

Via: Bloomberg

Author’s note: There’s no doubt that studios are getting worse, at least the Western ones. And now with Bungie’s turn, PlayStation’s reputation will suffer whether we like it or not.