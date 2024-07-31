The video game industry continues to suffer. After the success of The Final Shape, the most recent expansion of Destiny 2, Bungie has revealed that over 200 employees have effectively been laid off todaythis is due to the growing challenges facing the company.

Through an official statement, Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, shared a message in which he revealed that 220 employees of the company, or about 17% of its workforce, no longer work with themHowever, the company has said that these people will be offered a generous exit package, including severance pay, bonuses and health coverage. Here is what was said on the matter:

“This morning, I want to share with you all some of the most difficult changes we’ve had to make as a studio. Due to rising development costs and industry shifts, as well as ongoing economic conditions, it’s become clear that we need to make substantial changes to our cost structure and focus development efforts entirely on Destiny and Marathon. That means that, starting today, 220 of our positions will be eliminated, representing approximately 17% of the workforce in our study. These actions will affect all levels of the company, including most of our executive and senior leadership positions.”

Bungie has noted that this decision is a consequence of rising production costs and changes in the industry, as well as persistent economic conditions. form, the rest of the 850 employees still present will focus on Destiny 2 and MarathonHowever, that’s not all, as Bungie plans to use its relationship with Sony to prevent this kind of layoffs from happening again.

To start, 155 Bungie employees, roughly 12% of its workforce, will join Sonny Interactive Entertainment over the next few quarters. What’s more interesting, however, is that the two companies They are working on forming a new studio, which would be in charge of an action game. set in a new science fiction universe, a project that began within Bungie, but it seems they will no longer be able to continue.

At the moment there are no further details about this new study and the project that will be developed here, and It will likely be some time before any kind of official information is shared on this matter.. On related topics, PlayStation would not be happy with Bungie. Likewise, the studio apologizes for Destiny 2.

Author’s Note:

This is still a shame. While it seems like Bungie is doing everything it can to save as many jobs as possible by moving them to Sony and creating a new studio, over 200 people have lost their jobs, and it’s unknown what will happen to them.

Via: Bungie