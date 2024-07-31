Starting from staff cuts, 220 people were laid off representing 17% of Bungie’s overall workforce. Additionally, 155 staff members will be integrated into Sony Interactive Entertainment of roles that otherwise “would have been affected by layoffs”.

Through a press release published on the official website of Bungie CEO Pete Parsons announced drastic changes to the company, which include a wave of layoffs and the transfer of part of the staff to Sony due to “increasing development costs and transformations in the sector, as well as persistent economic conditions”.

Bungie’s CEO wanted to reassure players that the company can still count on a staff of 850 people who are dealing with the development of Destiny and Marathon, the multiplayer extraction shooter in development for PC and consoles.

In addition to the above changes, Parsons says that a new team will be formed within PlayStation Studios who will manage a project previously incubated within Bungie, a action set in a new sci-fi universe According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, this studio will consist of 75 employees.

Words from CEO Pete Parsons

Below are Parsons’ words on how Bungie came to take these drastic measures.

“For over five years, our goal has been to publish games from three global and enduring franchises“, explains Parsons. “To realize this ambition, we created various incubation projectseach of which was made up of development leaders from our existing teams. We eventually realized that this model has thinned the ranks of our talents too quickly. It also forced our studio support structures to scale at a level beyond what we could realistically support, given our two main products in development: Destiny and Marathon.”

A character from Marathon, the extraction shooter in development at Bungie

“Furthermore, in 2023, our rapid expansion collided with a broad economic slowdowna severe contraction in the video game industry, our lack of quality with Destiny 2: Eclipse, and the need to give both Final Form and Marathon the time they need to ensure both projects have the quality our players expect and deserve. We were too ambitious, our financial safety margins were exceeded, and we started going into the red.”

“When this new trajectory became clear, we knew we had to pivot and change course, and we did everything we could to avoid the outcome we have today. While our leadership and product teams have worked hard to address our financial challenges, these steps were not enough. As a result, today we say goodbye to incredible talent, colleagues and friends.”

The layoffs confirmed today are in addition to those that occurred at the end of October last year, which affected approximately 100 employees. Apparently, the changes announced today are not due to a potential flop in sales of Destiny 2: The Final Form, which was instead called a “success” by Parsons.