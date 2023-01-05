Bungie has recently passed under the wing of sony and, following this significant change, a post arrives on Twitter from one of the leaders of the Studios signaling a change of direction in his modus operandi. Is exactly Tom Farnsworth in fact, to write that by now Bungie’s objectives have completely changed, that it is no longer their interest to create products limited to consoles but real live game services.

It goes without saying that following the recent acquisition all Bungie’s projects will be carried out in collaboration with the large multinational of the rising sun for which, after the arrival of various innovations for destiny 2the development of a totally new IP is scheduled to arrive in 2025. The acquisition by Sony, which took place last June, had the aim of expanding its market also on new platforms.

Among the objectives of the Japanese company there is in fact that of bringing its own live gaming service also on pc and mobile by the end of its fiscal year located in March 2026 and it seems that Bungie will help it reach this goal. Bungie’s first step it seems will be to bring a new game to Destiny on mobile in collaboration with the Chinese giant NetEase, who would have invested 100 million dollars to be part of the project. It looks like the couple Sony-Bungie has so many programs in store for us that, at the moment, all we have to do is wait to be able to get our hands on it.