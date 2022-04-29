Bungiethe studio author of Destiny recently acquired by Sony PlayStation, is retrofitting their own graphics engine in such a way as to also support iOS and Android mobile devicesaccording to a job posting posted by the company.

Bungie has opened applications for the position of “Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer“on his official website. From the job description, we learn that the candidate will help the company” extend the technology behind Bungie games to reach players on the iOS and Android mobile platforms. ”

Destiny 2

The announcement continues: “You are thrilled with evolve the graphics engine internal Bungie to support mobile platforms? You will solve the problems of mobile support, including controls, UI, performance optimization and size reduction. ”

Bungie therefore seems to be seriously interested in entering the mobile market, although it is currently unclear whether it will do so with unreleased projects or with a Destiny 2 mobile portwhich could potentially broaden the user base of the MMO even further.

Staying on the subject, within Destiny 2 there is an easter egg related to the new IP being worked on at the Bungie studios.