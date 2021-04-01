Bungie, creators of Destiny and Halo, has indicated that it would be working on a new IP that would be on sale in 2025. Since they parted ways with Activision, they haven’t stopped growing. They have just created a studio in Amsterdam and have hired quite a few staff for their Washington headquarters.

They would have created a new, separate division of the Destiny universe. Creative Director Jonny Ebbert and Zack Russell will take the lead in Bungie’s new endeavors, with the goal of “building the creative vision and foundation for the future worlds we create.” The two of them will lead the new teams that would be in charge of creating the new IP.

The intention of this new team is to develop the title in about 3 or 4 years. The studio’s message is clear: Bungie is growing and wants to make more games. A few months ago this possibility was hinted at, but there is still a long time until the possible launch, with which the theme or genre of the game is a mystery.

The studio would be contemplating entering with its licenses in television or cinema, since they would be hiring personnel for the expansion of its multimedia division. It is unlikely that it is a coincidence that they are creating that new IP and at the same time increasing their multimedia plans. Who knows, we might see a new saga of Bungie at the same time that they release a series or movie, and thus multiply the experience.

We will be attentive to what the study holds for us in the coming years. Destiny 2 is available in Free to Play mode, and with all its expansions in Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X and PC.