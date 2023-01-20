Google Stadia is definitively defunct and this means not only that some games will no longer be accessible as they are exclusive to the Mountain View service, but it also means that those who needed the cloud to play video games (perhaps because they don’t have a device powerful enough to run them locally) will now have to switch to a different platform. Well if you were Destiny 2 players on Stadiayou may receive a free month of GeForce Now Priority and see if that service convinces you.

According to what was reported by 9to5google, Bungie is reaching out to former Destiny 2 Stadia players with an offer: a single use code to have access to a month of GeForce Now Priority, or the premium level that allows you to access games faster and allows more time for your sessions.

The code is valid only until February 19, 2023, therefore it is advisable to keep an eye on your e-mail box so as not to risk losing this gift. It’s unclear exactly who is receiving these codes, and we don’t believe they’re being awarded to every single person who has launched Destiny 2 through Stadia even once. It is more credible that there has been a selection of players with a high number of hours.

With this gift, Destiny 2 players will be able to continue playing the shooter, but of course also use the service to play many other titles in the cloud.

We also remind you that we tried the upgrade to the highest subscription tier, GeForce Now Ultimate with RTX 4080: here’s what we think.