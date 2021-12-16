Bungie recently ended up at the center of a series of allegations about the alleged toxicity of the work environment, coming from various employees and who triggered an internal investigation into the situation, leading to resignation of the head of human resources.

Gayle d’Hondt, head of Bungie’s HR division for 14 years now, has announced that she will leave her role in the company after recent reports, which also led to an official apology from CEO, Pete Parsons.

Within what appears to be a toxic culture that has been going on for years, inclusive of discrimination and poorly ethical work practices, the division of human resources seems to have done little or nothing to solve the problems, indeed covering those responsible for these behaviors.

For this reason, Gayle d’Hondt has decided to leave the role of manager, however declaring herself “proud” of the work done so far and also wanting to see Bungie continue at its best with new elements.

Destiny 2, in the image, continues its evolution while a certain chaos has broken out in Bungie

“I believe I gave instructions that were in the best interest of our employees and in the service of the company we wanted to become,” said d’Hondt. errors and that to become the best versions of us – and the company I already know they can become – we must recognize and face them, in good faith, growing together “.

These statements and the announcement of the resignation were disseminated through an internal email to Bungie employees, sent to IGN from which the investigation into the matter had also started. That’s not all, though: in the letter, d’Hondt herself makes accusations, reporting that she too witnessed “discrimination, racism and sexual abuse”, adding that having been the object of it by “a man, an executive and someone I thought was my friend at Bungie”, who was later fired. In short, the internal situation of the team seems really rather complicated at the moment on these fronts, waiting to see if a reorganization can solve the problems.