The crisis that is hitting the world of video game producers It spares no one, not even the studios that have brought to light large projects that have proven to be successful: this is particularly the case of Bungie, the studio that worked on the Destiny saga and recently delighted fans with the more than convincing expansion “The Ultimate Form”.

In a fully recoverable open letter to employees on the company’s official website, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons He released a series of statements which culminated with the 220 employees laid offmore than 15% of the company’s workforce. Among them, according to Parsons, not only developers, but also managers.

“it has now become clear that we had to make some substantial changes to our corporate structure due to the increase in development costs and changes that are affecting the entire industry. These changes will allow us to focus our efforts entirely on Destiny and Marathon. The layoffs were necessary to refocus our practice and reorganize the business around more realistic goals and sustainable financials.”

The company’s CEO, in the final phase of his long message, reconfirmed the bond between the company and PlayStation Studiosdeclaring:

“We are deepening our integration with Sony Interactive Entertainment with the goal of integrating 155 of our employees, approximately 12%, into it over the next few quarters. Sony has worked tirelessly with us to find spaces for as many people as possible, allowing us together to save a great deal of talent that would otherwise have been impacted by the reduction in headcount. Second, we are working with PlayStation Studios leadership to advance one of our long-dormant projects, an action game set in a brand-new sci-fi universe, and form a new studio within PlayStation Studios to continue its promising development.”



