Bungie has been unbanning Destiny 2 players who were accidentally banned and awarding them in-game currency as an apology.

A “small number” of players were inadvertently banned due to their accounts being flagged as having tampered with game client functionality.

These players are now being given 5000 Silver to use in the game, worth around £40.

That’s according to a message sent to the affected players, spotted by The Verge’s Tom Warren.

“We sincerely apologize for what must have been a frustrating experience,” reads the message.

“While the overwhelming majority of these detections are accurate, we discovered that in extremely rare cases this detection may be triggered through no fault of the player. This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and rescind the small number of inadvertent flags.”

Destiny 2 players have been experiencing difficulties recently in the wake of DDoS attacks that took down servers. Issues included a variety of errors and bugs.

The game’s next expansion, The Final Shape, is due out on 27th February next year.