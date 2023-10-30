As part of the report on layoffs in Bungieproperty of sonyit is also claimed that the studio has postponed its live service title Marathon by 2025 in PS5 and PC. Additionally, the DLC of Destiny 2, The Final Shape, will now be released in June 2024 instead of February. Neither sony neither Bungie have confirmed the delays, but sources who spoke to the outlet suggest this is true after it was recently shared with company staff.

Although Marathon never had a specific release date, it is one of the games that leads the momentum of sony in the live services market, which also includes Fairgame$ by Haven Studio and concord by Firewalk Studios. Meanwhile, the next expansion of Destiny 2 It is available for pre-order in the store P.S.. Following today’s report, it would not be a big surprise if Bungie formally announce the delay in the coming days.

Little is known about Marathonapart from the fact that it is a “sci-fi PvP extraction shooter” for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. He will feature cross-play and cross-save, and will not have a single-player campaign.

“We’re building a world full of persistent and evolving zones, where players create their own journey with every match they play,” editorial lead Brian Ekberg said when announcing it earlier this year. “That could mean an unforgettable showdown against another team fighting for the same loot, or a last-second extraction while you’re surrounded on all sides.”

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: Bungie It has been a pigsty for a long time, but it had not attracted attention until a few weeks ago when a former Human Resources employee brought to light the conditions under which they work in this study. Hopefully the people who were laid off find a new job with a decent work environment.