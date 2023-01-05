Over the past several years, Bungie has worked entirely on destiny 2. With each new expansion, the developers have made it clear that they plan to support this game as a service for a long time. However, the offer of this study will increase in the future, since Bungie is working on multiple projects right now.

Through Twitter, Tom Farnsworth, creative leader of Bungie, revealed that the studio is working on multiple projects in conjunction with Sony. This was what he commented:

“With the support of Sony, we are also working on a number of unannounced projects.”

Although at the moment the details are breaks, in February 2021 it was revealed that Bungie plans to introduce its new property sometime in 2025.. Alongside this, the developers are working together with NetEase to create a new Destiny for mobile devices.

For its part, Sony has made clear its plans for 12 games as a service by the end of the fiscal year of 2026, of which three would hit the market this same 2023. Although Bungie has made it clear when it plans to reveal its new property, The possibility that one of these projects without announcements is part of the plans for PlayStation this year is not ruled out. On related topics, will Bungie’s next games be PlayStation exclusives?

Bungie is one of the strongest cards on the PlayStation. With the inevitable exclusivity of Call of Duty on Xbox, this studio has the possibility of creating a competitor that, while it will have its marked differences, would still be a game as a service, with the possibility of being something like Warzone.

