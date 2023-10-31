Exactly as happened in other PlayStation studios, Bungie fired a number of employees. Sony, along with many other companies in the technology world, is laying off staff almost everywhere and even the developer and publisher of Destiny couldn’t avoid it. The information came as a preview from journalist Jason Schreier, but now we also have a official comment from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

Via his account on X, Parsons wrote: “Today is a sad day for Bungie: We say goodbye to colleagues who have had a significant impact on our firm. The contributions of these exceptional people to our games and Bungie culture have been enormous and will continue to be a part of Bungie well into the future.”

In a second post he went on to say, “It’s about really talented people. If you have any vacancies, I highly recommend any of them.”