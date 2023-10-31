Exactly as happened in other PlayStation studios, Bungie fired a number of employees. Sony, along with many other companies in the technology world, is laying off staff almost everywhere and even the developer and publisher of Destiny couldn’t avoid it. The information came as a preview from journalist Jason Schreier, but now we also have a official comment from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.
Via his account on X, Parsons wrote: “Today is a sad day for Bungie: We say goodbye to colleagues who have had a significant impact on our firm. The contributions of these exceptional people to our games and Bungie culture have been enormous and will continue to be a part of Bungie well into the future.”
In a second post he went on to say, “It’s about really talented people. If you have any vacancies, I highly recommend any of them.”
Criticism of Bungie’s layoffs
Obviously the public did not react positively to these layoffs. For example, among the first comments to Parsons we can read that of @alex_frostwolf who comments: “Your social media boss probably would have advised you not to write this message, you would have known if you hadn’t fired him. What a shame.” @DestinyNostaLgi writes instead in a sarcastic tone: “I’m sure your kind words will pay their bills.”
Paul Tassi, Fobes journalistunderlines how these layoffs are harmful from many points of view: the fired employees suffer immediately, the studio suffers because it loses talented people, the non-fired employees suffer because they see friends suddenly fired and the community loses faith in Destiny, in future projects and in the partnership with Sony.
Of course, we wish the dismissed employees well and hope that they are able to secure new positions at other studios as soon as possible.
Finally, we remind you that the Destiny and Marathon expansion have been postponed, per Schreier.
#Bungie #CEO #comments #sad #day #layoffs