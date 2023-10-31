Previously, the staff cuts for the Bellevue studio, which also include the famous composer Michael Salvatori, had been confirmed by CEO Pete Parsons, but it was not clear how many employees had lost their jobs, although it is worth pointing out that no matter how reliable the Bloomberg sources should however be taken with a grain of salt in the absence of official communications.

Further details have arrived from the pages of Bloomberg regarding the staff cuts made by Bungie , one of the studios that are part of Sony’s PlayStation Studios. In particular, in the report signed by Jason Schreier we read that i layoffs amount to 8% of staff of the company, basically approx 100 of the 1,200 employees overall.

Destiny 2 down and concerns about The Ultimate Forma

The report also explains that the possible cause of the layoffs is represented by a drop of as much as 45% in expected revenues for Destiny 2 compared to the study’s annual projections. This detail would have been shared with employees by Paterson during a meeting that took place about two weeks ago, in which he explained that this is mainly due to the poor loyalty of the MMO players after the launch of the latest expansion, The Eclipse, which was yes one of the most purchased since the launch of the game, but also highly criticized by the community.

To all this is added, again to the reconstruction of the facts offered by Bloomberg’s sources, that the next expansion, The Ultimate Form, is receiving internal feedback “good but not great”which pushed Bungie to delay the launch from February to June 2024, in order to further improve the content.

In the same meeting Parsons would have communicated to the staff that Bungie intends to cut costssuch as those for travel, as well as implementing salary and hiring freezes, adding that everyone would have to work together to weather the storm by convincing employees to be determined to do whatever was necessary to revive revenues.

On Monday 30 October, however, the unfortunate twist arrived, with dozens of employees who had meetings lasting about 15 minutes added to their agenda, where they learned that they were part of the company’s mass layoffs.