Through a letter published on their social networks, Bungie announced that it is one more company affected by layoffs. Here they announced that they will say goodbye to 220 of their employees, which represents 17% of the workforce they had until now.

Bungie also revealed the reasons behind this decision. Mainly because development costs have increased a lot and there are constant changes in the industry. They also announced that they will be collaborating more closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In fact, in the next quarters of the year, 155 of its employees will become members of Sony Interactive Entertainment. According to them, the company has been looking at prospects and the positions they can occupy within the company for some time, all in order to avoid certain talents being wasted through layoffs.

As for its employees affected by the dismissal, Bungie assured that they will be given a ‘generous exit package’. This will include a severance payment as well as health insurance.. While those who remain continue with an already announced project and a totally new game.

What is Bungie currently working on?

At the end of the letter, Bungie addressed fans and assured them that its 800 employees are still working on the announced reboot of Marathon. They will also continue their work in Destiny 2 which has just released its expansion known as The Final Shape a couple of months ago. Although they did not reveal in detail their future plans with this saga.

They also indicated that they are working hand in hand with PlayStation to create a completely new game. It will be a new sci-fi shooter in another vast universe. It has supposedly been in the planning stages for years, but thanks to SIE they now have the means to make it a reality. What do you think of this news?

