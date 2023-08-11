Bungie has announced that the route of the Commander Zavala in destiny 2 hasn’t finished and that his late voice actor, lance reddickwill be replaced by keith david for the English version in the next expansion”The Final Shape” and beyond.

“Earlier this year, we lost lance reddickthe English voice actor of the Commander Zavala. The passion and professionalism that Throw brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all,” said Bungie it’s a statement. “The iconic voice of Throw guided us through the most intense moments in the history of destiny and its impact on our Guardians, our community and on Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten.”

Bungie also confirmed that they will not re-record the existing lines of reddickand that will remain intact in the next version. keith david has worked on many video games before, playing characters like the Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam in Halo 5: GuardiansSpawn in Mortal Kombat 11 and David Anderson in mass effect 3.

“It is an honor to continue the great work of lance reddick as ZavalaDavid added. “Throw so beautifully captured the integrity of the character. It is my intention to continue that work.”

reddick passed away earlier this year in March and players from destiny 2 they gathered around Zavala to pay tribute to him. reddick also played Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. To celebrate his legacy, PlayStation created a memorial that players can visit in the expansion”Burning Shores” of Horizon Forbidden West.

An important update on the future of Commander Zavala’s journey: 📰 https://t.co/jHSrxDQrLw pic.twitter.com/G4G1Vgtb7i — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 10, 2023

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I like that Reddick’s work remains intact, surely it was a lot of work and they would expose themselves to claims from the fans. I’m sure Keith David will do a good job.