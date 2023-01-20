With Destiny 2 continuing its long journey, Bungie however, he is already starting to think about other projects, one of which could be a live service game not yet announced, to see the job announcements published by the team.

That the house of Destiny was at the forefront of the new course of sony based on multiplayer and live services it was known, considering the experience of the team on the subject, but this is one of the first times in which such a title emerges more clearly from the documents.

To tell the truth, there isn’t a direct reference to the genre or type of game, but in an announcement that points to the search for a System Designer, we find several references to a game destined to “last a long time” and focused on “progression, monetization, live events and more”, which are some of the main elements on which the live service game experience is based.

On the other hand, Destiny 2 itself, as well as the previous title, are structured precisely as live service games, so this is not surprising at all. Considering that Sony seems to have more or less a dozen games of this type in the pipeline, it is no doubt that Bungie will have something to do with this new trend of the company.

On the other hand, just last May it was revealed that Bungie will help create a “Center of Excellence for Live Services” within Sony PlayStation, so we just have to wait and see what can come out.