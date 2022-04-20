Christopher Barrett – director of the new game from Bungie – claimed in response to a user on Twitter that he had hidden inside Destiny 2 an easter egg of the new IP. She then quickly added a “Maybe” followed by a smiling black moon emoji.

Christopher Barrett, remember, he was the director of Destiny Rise of Iron and worked on Destiny 2. Now, he is addicted to a new Bungie game, about which we know practically nothing. We know that the team is turning to a “multiplayer action game” and a game with “whimsical and lighthearted characters”. It is obviously possible that the two descriptions are actually linked to the same project, but for the moment we know nothing else.

The answers you see above were born as a result of a question from a user, which in turn came in response to a tweet from Barrett, who revealed that his easter egg Favorite is a Halo 3 ODST poster referencing Destiny.

Now, we don’t know if Barrett actually said the truth and that “maybe” ending makes it all unclear. Maybe the smiling moon is a clue. Furthermore, even if there is an easter egg, it may be impossible to understand what it is, if it were included as a simple environmental element. Not knowing what the name of Bungie’s next project is and what it’s about, finding links is somewhat complex.

Who knows, maybe now someone will go in search of all the possible Destiny 2 easter eggs and be able to deduce what they could be.

We also point out that recently Bungie understood the YouTube copyright strike problem, it was a revenge.