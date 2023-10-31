Born in 1954, Salvatori made his debut as a composer of videogame soundtracks in 1997 with Myth: The Fallen Lords by Bungie, which was followed by Myth 2: Soulbringer, Oni, Halo: Combat Evolved and dozens of other titles, the latest of which was Destiny 2 In fact, Salvatori is behind the soundtracks of Bungie’s greatest hits.

Between fired in home Bungie there is also a very famous name for the Marathon company community: Michael Salvatori famous composer who wrote the soundtracks of almost all his titles.

Salvatori was so loved that the very vocal Destiny community had never had anything to say about his work, which was always considered excellent (along with that of his colleagues). But now it seems that the PlayStation care made his head fall too.

On Salvatori’s official website, all references to his videogame works have disappeared, replaced by a sad: “I’m going fishing :)”, as if to indicate that his career has come to an end, at least in the short term. After all, Salvatori is 69 years old, so it’s easy to imagine that he doesn’t have much desire to start over right now and wants to enjoy some free time.