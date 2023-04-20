Bungie is adding new accessibility options to Destiny 2, specifically for color blindness.

Season of the Deep, out 23rd May, will include an option for players to amend the Enemy Targeted Reticle Color that changes when aiming at an enemy, as well as new color options for subtitles to ensure they’re easy to read.

Bungie is also adding color presets for Commendations, meaning players with color blindness can still clearly see rewards.

Destiny 2 Lightfall – Launch Trailer PS5 & PS4 Games

Another accessibility option on the way is Full Auto Melee, which allows players to hold down the melee button to repeatedly attack.

The changes were revealed in a new blog post on accessibility, you can read in full here.

“Accessibility in games is a necessary initiative, but overall it’s still a relatively new conversation in tech,” it reads.

“More and more studios are working towards a common goal: making games that people can enjoy. That includes all people with all sorts of accommodation needs. While the work towards a more accessible game takes time, patience, and a keen understanding of different player types, the important thing is that the work continues.

“Guided by one of our internal initiatives, Accessibility @ Bungie, the Destiny 2 team has been hard at work developing new features designed to keep accessibility at the forefront for all Guardians.”

It concludes: “Gaming is for everyone and, while making a live game more accessible is an ongoing challenge that can take a great deal of time, we are completely committed to ensuring that Destiny 2 is a place where every Guardian feels welcome.”

Accessibility in Destiny 2 updates: 💠 Hip-fire reticle color sections

💠 Full Auto melee options

💠 Confirm & Cancel controller toggles

💠 Colorblind improvements

💠 Subtitles

💠 Commendation visuals

💠 And more! 📖 https://t.co/jTzXF7dods pic.twitter.com/A1BdfOWU3j — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) April 19, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



In the past week, Bungie has opened up about recent leaks, stating it was “taking actions to reinforce its policies”.

Later it claimed there was “irrefutable evidence” that a trusted member of the community was behind leaked secrets.