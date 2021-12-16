While the world’s attention is currently on Activision Blizzard, this after all the accusations of harassment and toxic behavior, it was released today that Bungie, responsible for Destiny, have also been singled out for this type of action.

Since last week there have been some testimonies about the toxic environment within Bungie, but it was not until today that an employee reported being a victim of harassment, for which she decided to resign her position. According to information from IGN, Gayle d’hondt, the now ex-head of human resources of the company, issued an email where it has indicated the type of behavior seen within this company. Here’s what d’Hondt had to say:

“[He tenido] deeply challenging interpersonal conflicts [por parte de] a man, an executive, and someone he thought was a friend of mine at Bungie, which caused the studio itself to fire him. [Esto animado por] Groups of managers known for berating employees, encouraging crunch, and constantly alluding to racist and sexist jokes and comments. [Estoy] proud of the work I have done in this company. I think I made recommendations that were in the best interest of our people and in the service of the company we want to become. I also believe that we made some mistakes and that in order to become the best version of ourselves, the company that I think we can be, we have to recognize them and face them, in good faith, and grow together ”.

According to d’Hondt, this type of culture has been around at Bungie for a long time, but in recent years there has been an attempt to change this. However, the resignation of the head of human resources seems to indicate that this process is not going as well as one would hope.

On related issues, Activision Blizzard employees have begun the unionization process. Similarly, the directors of this company have threatened the employees for this decision.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that no company in the industry escapes these negative practices in the workplace. While it appears that employee-friendly changes have been implemented at Bungie, these are not enough for some.

Via: IGN