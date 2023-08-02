Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/02/2023 – 10:16 am Share

São Paulo, 2 – The North American Bunge registered a net profit of US$ 622 million (US$ 4.09 per share) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 201.94%, three times more, compared to the result of US$ 206 million (US$ 1.34 per share) for the same period of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share were US$ 3.72, compared to US$ 2.97 per share obtained in the same period of the previous year. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $2.60 a share.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 183.23% in the range evaluated, to US$ 912 million, compared to US$ 322 million in the same period of the previous year. Revenue fell 16.1% year-on-year, from US$17.93 billion to US$15.05 billion. The result was lower than expected by analysts consulted by FactSet, which was revenue of US$ 16.35 billion.

Sales of the Specialty and Refined Oils Division fell 18.92%, from US$ 4.44 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to US$ 3.60 billion in the second quarter of this year.

According to a company note, the segment had better results in North America, with greater demand for food and fuel services, but were offset by “slightly lower results in Europe, South America and Asia”.

Bunge’s executive director, Greg Heckman, stated that the company delivered solid results and successfully passed “a highly dynamic quarter”. In a statement, he also spoke of the merger of Bunge with Viterra. “We look forward to our association with Viterra, which will accelerate our strategy to get even closer to farmers, while expanding our global processing and distribution network to better serve our consumer customers,” he said.

For the full year 2023, Bunge forecast adjusted earnings of at least $11.75 per share, up from previous guidance of at least $11 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect full-year adjusted earnings of $11.67 per share.

In the Agribusiness Division, full year results are expected to be slightly higher than the previous outlook, driven by better processing results, but still lower than the previous year because of the expected lower performance in commercialization. In Specialty and Refined Oils, full-year results are expected to be better than the previous outlook and “in line with last year’s record performance”.