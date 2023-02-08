(Reuters) – Agricultural commodities trader Bunge on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as robust soybean crush margins and global demand for crops bolstered its core business.

Bunge’s net sales totaled US$16.66 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to US$16.68 billion a year earlier.

The Chesterfield, Mo.-based company reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.22 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Tight supply of global crops and strong demand have benefited supply chain intermediaries, including Bunge, which makes money by processing, trading and shipping crops around the world. Supply chain intermediaries tend to thrive when crises like drought or war trigger shortages.

The quarterly results showed the resilience of global crop traders in the face of rising energy costs and supply chain disruptions, such as reduced Black Sea grain exports due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bunge estimated full-year 2023 adjusted earnings of at least $11 per share, while analysts expect $12 per share.

(By Arshreet Singh)