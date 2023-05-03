(Reuters) – Agricultural commodities trader Bunge beat Wall Street’s estimates for first-quarter profit released on Wednesday, helped by strong crush margins in North America and Brazil, as well as strong demand for food, feed and biofuels.

But profits fell from last year’s first quarter record due to weaker oilseed processing results in Asia, Europe and drought-hit Argentina, as well as disruptions to grain flows caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share for the three months ended March 31, down from a record $4.26 for the same period in 2022, but above the average analyst estimate of $3.24 per share. action, according to data from Refinitiv.

Bunge reaffirmed its full-year 2023 outlook for an adjusted earnings of $11 per share, citing likely weaker results from its Agribusiness and Milling divisions but better earnings from its Refined and Specialty Oils unit.

“The mixed results may not weigh heavily on equities today. But estimates are probably not going up for the year,” JP Morgan said in a note, citing Bunge’s unchanged full-year forecast, about 80 cents below the current analyst consensus.

Bunge and its peers Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co make money by processing, trading and shipping crops around the world and tend to profit from shortages caused by drought or war.

But supply disruptions due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and a severe drought in Argentina have started to hurt grain traders’ earnings.

The worst drought in decades has reduced grain and soybean harvests in Argentina, depriving Bunge of crops it needs to process.

First-quarter adjusted profit for Bunge’s Agribusiness unit, the largest by revenue and volume, fell 18% on the year.

Bunge said results were strong across all regions in its refined and specialty oils segment, particularly in North and South America, reflecting favorable trends in demand for food and fuel.

(By Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru)