Applications for the 2022 Internship Programs of agribusiness companies Bunge and Nitro are now open.

At Bunge, applications are open until February 14 at the site. University students from any undergraduate course with training scheduled after July 2023 can participate. There are 60 vacancies for the states of Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins .

Students will work in the areas of Finance, Human Resources, Logistics, Origination, Business Intelligence, Data Center, Sales, Trading, Food Quality & Safety, Maintenance and Industrial Operations. The selection process will be 100% online. No professional experience or prior technical knowledge is required.

At Nitro, registration is open until February 16 at the site. The company did not disclose the number of vacancies. Interested parties must be attending the penultimate year of graduation with completion expected by December 2023 in the areas of Engineering (Chemistry, Production, Mechanical, Civil and Industrial), Business Administration, Advertising and Marketing, Information Technology, Analysis and Development of Systems, Information Systems, Logistics, Accounting, Economics and Statistics.

You must have an intermediate level of English and mastery of the Office suite. Those approved will work in São Miguel Paulista, Pinheiros, Sertãozinho and Cesário Lange, in São Paulo, and in Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso. All stages of the selection process will be online. The selected candidates are expected to be admitted in March.

The companies offer grants, medical and dental assistance, food or meal vouchers, transportation vouchers and life insurance.

