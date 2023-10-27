Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 16:48

São Paulo, 27 – Bunge announced this Friday, 27, a collaboration agreement with Bangkok Produce Merchandising Public Company Limited (BKP), a subsidiary company of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), for the development of a blockchain solution for the traceability of soy and deforestation-free products. The agreement involves grains originated by Bunge in Brazil destined for countries in Asia, where CPF and BKP produce and sell feed and food.

The partnership will allow companies to carry out technical, commercial and operational feasibility studies to build a sustainable and digitally integrated supply chain.

According to the CEO of Bangkok Produce Merchandising PCL (BKP), Paisarn Kruawongvanich, blockchain technology will improve the transparency of chain traceability to ensure product quality and safety for its customers.

For Bunge, the agreement aims to transfer grain traceability data, involving information from the field to the destination to the end customer and is aligned with the commitment to achieving a net zero supply chain by 2050.

“We believe that, together with our customers, we will build sustainable supply chains with an additional layer of reliability guaranteed by blockchain,” said Bunge’s Vice President of Agribusiness for South America, Rossano de Angelis Jr.

Today, the monitoring carried out by Bunge covers more than 16 thousand farms and around 20 million hectares in South America, according to the company, and relies on satellite technology capable of identifying changes in land use and soybean planting in each monitored property.

Currently, Bunge monitors its entire direct supply network in areas subject to deforestation and is on track to fully cover the indirect network in 2025. According to the company, more than 97% of the volume of soy acquired is deforestation-free, which brings the company of its goal of zero deforestation by 2025.