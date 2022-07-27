Bunge Alimentos and Ambev have open positions in several regions of the country and in several different areas.

The food company has opportunities in several factories such as Luziânia, Paranaguá, São Paulo, Tatuí, Brasília, Santa Luzia, among others. There are 12 open positions. To sign up, Click here.

Check the positions you are looking for:

Administrative Assistant;

Maintenance planner;

Jr Occupational Safety Technician;

Machine Operator I;

Operator Machines Equipment II – Wheel Loader;

Silo in charge;

Production Intern;

Logistics Assistant;

Internship for the Maintenance Area;

Junior Logistics Analyst;

Lecturer Operator.

Ambev seeks technology professionals

For those who want jobs in the technology area, Ambev is looking for several professionals. According to the company, the opportunities are for remote, face-to-face and hybrid work. The demand is for professionals with different levels of knowledge.

Of the total vacancies, the distribution of opportunities is as follows:

Ambev Tech: 60 vacancies;

Z-Tech and startups BEES Bank, Get In, Mercafácil and Lemon Energia: 41 vacancies;

BEES: 47 vacancies;

Zé Delivery: 119 spots.

The vacancies available are in the areas of engineering, data, UX, UI among others. To sign up, Click here.