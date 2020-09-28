Mumbai: During the hearing on a petition questioning the demolition action on actress Kangana Ranaut’s office (bungalow), the Bombay High Court has made strict remarks. The court remarked that in the facts which have come before the court, the action of demolition has not been properly entered, which is causing some confusion.

The Bombay High Court raised the question that in one case the BMC gave notice on the 4th, and action was taken on the 8th. In the second case, the BMC gave notice on the 5th, and action was taken on the 14th. But in the case of Kangana Ranaut, notice was given on 8th and action was taken on 9th.

Today’s hearing lasted about five and a half hours in the High Court. The court told the lawyer of Sanjay Raut that tomorrow is your turn. Tomorrow, the hearing of this case will continue once again from 3 pm.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has filed a petition in the High Court against the action of Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC). During the hearing, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer told the court that anyway the Mumbai High Court had asked not to take any action in haste during the Corona period but BMC has also violated that order in this case.

At the same time, the counsel for BMC says that that order of the High Court does not apply in this case because the High Court had asked not to take further action in earlier cases, but this case was not already pending.

High Court Comment

Meanwhile, the High Court remarked that earlier the court had also been asking the BMC to take action in many cases, but then the BMC did not take such quick action. The court said that the court may not have given any order for not taking action in the Kovid-19 environment but had expressed an expectation that BMC is not going to do it but here BMC did not accept the court’s expectation.

Kangana’s counsel argued in the High Court that the BMC Act has also said about regularization, in which case a notice has been issued against him, he should have been given time to file an application for regularization and until the application for regularization Till such time the demolition action should not have taken place till the settlement is not done.

Kangana’s counsel argued that during the demolition action in Kangana’s office, no work of any kind was going on while BMC took action saying that illegal construction was going on.

Kangana’s lawyer said that even if it were to assume that any kind of illegal construction was going on, then it should have been given a chance to respond by giving notice but that opportunity was not given here either.

Kangana’s lawyer, citing different judgments from the Supreme Court to the High Court, said that those decisions also said that if there is an illegal construction, then there is also a chance for the illegal builders to put their side by issuing notice in it. Should be given, but those orders have also been violated in Kangana’s case.

