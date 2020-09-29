Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday referred to an alleged threat given to actress Kangana Ranaut by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in an interview and asked whether an MP should respond in this way.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also made Raut a defendant in a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) against the demolition action taken on September 9 in her bungalow. The High Court had banned the action of sabotage.

The court said, “However, we do not agree with a single word uttered by the petitioner (Ranaut) but is it the way of talking?” The bench of Justice SJ Kathwalla and Justice RI Chagla said, “We Are also Maharashtrians. We are all proud to be Maharashtrians. But we do not go and break someone’s house. Is this the way to respond? Don’t you have pity? ”

Terming the BMC action as “illegal”, the bench is hearing the final hearing on Ranaut’s plea seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore. Earlier during the hearing on Tuesday, Raut filed an affidavit in which he denied threatening Ranaut.

The affidavit stated, “It was not the way the petitioner alleged.” To this, the court said that at least Raut admitted that he was talking about Ranaut in the interview, as That in the earlier hearing, his lawyer denied that Raut had said anything regarding Ranaut.

In an interview to a channel, Raut had allegedly used offensive words to refer to the actress and said, “What is the law?” Will uproot it. “The bench said,” You are an MP. You have no respect for the law? You asked what is the law? ”Raut’s lawyer admitted that the Rajya Sabha member should have been more responsible.

Raut’s lawyer said, “He (Raut) should not have said that. But there was no threatening message. He only said that the petitioner is very dishonest … and that was the comment after which the petitioner said that Maharashtra is not safe. ”