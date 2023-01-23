Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The National Meteorological System reported that cold front number 27 associated with the cold core and the polar jet stream at mid-levels will give rise to the Fourth Winter Storm of the season over the northeastern region of Mexico. This will cause strong winds and a drastic drop in temperatures in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

The Fourth Winter Season will move over the northwest and north of the country on Monday, which will cause intense winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour (km/h), dust storms, a cold to freezing environment with severe frosts and showers over the states aforementioned. Similarly, the SMN mentioned that rain and sleet are expected in Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, as well as rain in Coahuila.

Mexico weather forecast for January 23:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Yucatán.

Possible snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Possible freezing rain overnight: northern Coahuila.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, January 23, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, January 23, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, January 23, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Swells from 1.5 to 2.5 meters high: western coast of Baja California

Weather in Baja California for January 23

For the early hours of this Monday, the SMN expects partly cloudy skies with a probability of rain in Baja California Sur. Cold environment during the day and cool in coastal areas. North and northwest wind from 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h with dust storms in Baja California, and from 60 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California and possible dust storms in Baja California Sur. Waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters high on the west coast of Baja California.

Weather in Sonora and Sinaloa for January 23

The SMN forecast cloudy skies with showers in Sonora and isolated rains in Sinaloa. In addition to a cold environment throughout the day in Sonora and with possible frosts in the mountainous region of the state. Snow and sleet are also expected in some parts of Sonora.

We recommend you read:

According to the same dependency belonging to the Conagua, expect a temperate to warm environment in Sinaloa. Southwest wind from 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Sonora, and gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Sinaloa.