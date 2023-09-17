For those who are attentive to the weather conditions and temperaturesit is important to remember that the cold front number 2 remains parked in various regions of Mexico, causing a break in temperatures, rains and hailstorms

Cold in high areas of Mexico

In the high areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Puebla and TlaxcalaThey wait quite cool minimum temperatures, ranging between 0 and 5°C. This means the mornings will be cool and in some places a touch of chill could be felt.

Faced with these conditions, it is essential that people prepare adequately. It is recommended to dress warmly, bring an extra coat or sweaterand make sure to stay sheltered from the cold, especially during the early morning and dawn hours.

This minimum temperature forecast can be helpful for planning outdoor activities or simply getting ready for cooler mornings ahead. Stay warm and comfortable while enjoying the natural beauties of Mexico!

Front No. 2 brings heavy rains to the Mexican northeast and Gulf of Mexico

He front number 2 is located in action, spanning the northeastern Mexico and northern Gulf of Mexico, triggering weather conditions worthy of attention. This front is bringing with it Very heavy occasional rains, accompanied by electrical storms and possible hailstorms in the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Weather forecast for Monday, September 18

Front number 2 will continue its course towards the north and northwest of the Gulf of Mexico during Monday, September 18continuing with its meteorological influence.

This will result in very strong occasional rains in Tamaulipas and showers in Coahuila and Nuevo León. These precipitations will be accompanied by electric shocks, intense gusts of wind and the possibility of hail.

Actual conditions

At present, the front number 2 extends from the north of the Gulf of Mexico to the north of Tamaulipas. This generates very heavy occasional rains in Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, and heavy occasional rains in Coahuila, all of them with the possibility of hailstorms.

Besides, The Mexican monsoon contributes to the scenario with very strong occasional rains and electric shocks in Durango and Sinaloa, as well as occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua, all with the possibility of hail falling. Isolated rains are also expected in Baja California Sur.

