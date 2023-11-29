Bundeswehr will probably get new weapon systems – list leaks

Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

The federal and state governments are arguing about savings because of the budget crisis. Some weapons systems are apparently already being discussed for the Bundeswehr.

Berlin – Everyone wants to get out of the budget crisis quickly. While several departments are struggling with savings and cuts, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) can initially breathe a sigh of relief. Several defense projects have recently been approved by the Budget Committee, such as Business Insider reported. But that’s not all: internals should prove which weapon systems are still to come.

Despite the budget crisis in the federal government: these weapon systems are coming

According to information from Business Insider The following weapon systems are still on the list for December:

The procurement of a second batch of over-snow vehicles or Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV)

The procurement of MBDA Meteor air-to-air missiles

The replacement of IRIS-T systems

The procurement of light combat helicopters (LKH)

The procurement of the SONIX system for underwater location

The replacement of 155m ammunition from Nexter

The replacement of GEM-T missiles for the Patriot system

In addition, there is the procurement of various ammunition. According to information from Rheinmetall, the delivery of the Oerlikon Skyranger air defense system will be completed Business Insider postponed to spring 2024.

According to the internal list: Which weapons should not be purchased for the Bundeswehr

Business Insider There is also a list of weapon systems that will no longer go to the budget committee in December, including the “Heavy Weapons Carrier Infantry”, a vehicle based on the “Boxer” wheeled tank with a manned 30mm machine cannon.

In the middle of the budget crisis, it is clear which weapon systems should be procured by 2023. © BildFunkMV/imago

Already had in September Business Insider reported on a federal government strike list. Among other things, this included several development projects for the Bundeswehr Eurofighter, including an adaptation of the pilot’s vision system. Business InsideAccording to r, these were canceled because Airbus itself does not consider the relevant armaments projects to be fully developed.

What impact does the budget crisis have on the Bundeswehr’s armaments projects?

According to the information, the federal government wants to have twelve of the twenty 25 million proposals for armaments projects approved by the budget committee in 2023. Three projects were approved on Monday: an update of the Bundeswehr Eurofighter for electronic combat and the procurement of dummy targets and driving school tanks.