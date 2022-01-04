Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

divide

Brass sign at the Federal Ministry of Defense in Stauffenbergstrasse Berlin © UJ Alexander / Imago

What to wear to an appointment with the State Secretary? A ministry visitor wonders that on Twitter. A rather surprising answer from the official himself follows.

Berlin – You dress up for an important appointment – at least that’s how children are usually taught. A man who was in the Bundeswehr reserve was now worried on Twitter about what to wear. He asked almost 6,800 Twitter followers: “What do you actually wear to an appointment with a State Secretary? Suit with tie or something more casual with a white shirt, no tie and jacket? I’m in civilian clothes. ”After that he put a thoughtful emoji – camouflage clothing was probably out of the question for him for the occasion.

State Secretary Hitschler replies on Twitter about the dress code: “If the weather is right …”

This was promptly followed by some comments about the color of the suit, recommendations for ties depending on the topic and whether jeans should be worn, yes or no. However, an answer about 45 minutes after the question was discontinued stood out: Because Thomas Hitschler (SPD) answers directly himself. “When the weather is right, outdoor clothing likes. Do not think it is out of the question that the State Secretary suggests a walk to escape the pandemic. But suggest that we decide this shortly before the appointment, ”wrote the Parliamentary State Secretary from the Ministry of Defense.

“Great idea!”: The Bundeswehr man reacted with a thumbs-up emoji two minutes later. So his account did not go unnoticed before the appointment. (Traffic light before big tasks – you can find out what the SPD, Greens and FDP are planning in our politics newsletter.)

Traffic light state secretaries: criticism from the taxpayers’ association

What the appointment is about has not been passed down. Hitschler has been Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht of the SPD, since December. At his side he also has a colleague, Siemtje Möller.

The taxpayers’ association recently criticized the number of parliamentary state secretaries in the traffic light government. This would have to be “radically reduced”. (cibo)