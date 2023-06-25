Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

The Bundeswehr is looking for young people. New soldiers are also to be found in schools. © IMAGO / Political Moments

The CDU criticizes “super inefficient” bans on Bundeswehr advertising in schools, the left finds them “absurd”. Merkur.de research shows that the regulation is already being overturned.

Stuttgart – Bundeswehr advertising undesirable in schools in Baden-Württemberg? Nine years ago, the then red-green state government restricted the Bundeswehr’s right to perform. Since then, military service has not been actively promoted at schools in the south-west. The CDU wants to change that. But after Merkur.de-Research is already circumventing the nebulous regulation – so that the Bundeswehr in Baden-Württemberg is by no means invisible.

Ministry of Education knows nothing about career counselor lectures

Since January 2022, at least 38 lectures have been given by career advisors, for example at the Rilke secondary school in Stuttgart, the Geislingen community school or the Otto-Hahn-Gymnasium in Tuttlingen. In addition, there are at least 15 lectures at further education or vocational schools, such as the Schwäbisch Hall commercial school or the Aalen vocational school center. Additional dates are planned. This emerges from the responses from the Ministry of Defense to inquiries from the left-wing faction, which our editorial team has received.

In a Germany comparison, the appearances of the Bundeswehr in Baden-Württemberg are manageable. In Bavaria, for example, where there are a similar number of schoolchildren, at least 166 career counselor events were held at (secondary) schools during the period mentioned.

What is explosive, however, is that the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Culture knows nothing about these dates. The ministry was only up Merkur.de-Request attention to it. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education explains that the ban on advertising only applies to the lessons themselves and not to events that take place outside the curriculum. The problem: However, the majority of the lectures at schools in Baden-Württemberg are “measures in the classroom”, i.e. events during regular school hours, as the Ministry of Defense lists.

717 Bundeswehr events by youth officers in the 2021/22 school year

In addition, several hundred seminars for youth officers took place in Baden-Württemberg – made possible by a cooperation agreement between the state government and the Bundeswehr. The Ministry of Education sees this “as a contribution to security education and peace building for the students”. Due to the Ukraine war, Baden-Württemberg has increased these dates, and Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) is also in favor of this. In the school year 2021/22 found Merkur.de-Information 717 such events took place in Baden-Württemberg – a record number since the beginning of the cooperation agreement. So the Bundeswehr is already visible.

CDU wants to expand Bundeswehr advertising

The previous visits do not go far enough for the state parliament CDU. The rules pronounced at the time under the leadership of the SPD were “super inefficient and not up to date,” as CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel responded to a request from Merkur.de says. He wants to make the turning point proclaimed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz visible in the classroom. “When we all talk about a turning point, that also means an open, contemporary approach to the Bundeswehr,” says Hagel. “This also includes young people being informed about the tasks and powers of the Bundeswehr.” The Christian Democrats also made this point of view clear in a position paper.

For years we have been observing a creeping alienation from the Bundeswehr and society. We want to turn this negative trend into a positive one.

For Hagel, this basically means that every student in Baden-Württemberg should come into contact with the Bundeswehr at least once during their school career. Minister of Education Theresa Schopper (Greens) describes the visit of youth officers on request as “common practice” and says: “It goes without saying that we also discuss in schools how more resilience and community spirit can be achieved in society. This debate includes the Bundeswehr as well as other important groups.”

These rules were laid down by the Ministry of Education

Visits do not replace social studies classes, but supplement them.

The teacher is present during the visit.

No advertising may be made for service in the Bundeswehr.

Controversial issues must be presented in a controversial manner.

Preparation and follow-up of the events. This also means talking to the students about how they experienced the visit of the youth officers.

Left sees “absurd” regulations: “ineffective fig leaf”

The left finds this agreement unrealistic, as Jessica Tatti, member of the Bundestag from Baden-Württemberg, tells us. “Because how are the young officers supposed to provide information without automatically also advertising? That is absurd.” Your party is completely opposed “aggressive” Bundeswehr events in schools out of. “The advertising ban for the Bundeswehr must be consistently observed in schools in Baden-Württemberg,” Tatti demands. It must be ensured that “so-called information events in schools are not misused to recruit minors as soldiers.” The advertising ban would thus become an “ineffective fig leaf”. (as)