From: Patrick Peltz

Bundeswehr soldiers at Gao airport in Mali © Leon Kuegeler/Imago

The traffic light wants to meet NATO’s two percent target in 2024. But is that possible? CDU politician Ingo Gädechens speaks of “magic tricks”.

Berlin/Passau – The federal government has announced that it intends to meet NATO’s two percent target in the coming year and beyond. So did the Secretary of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) multiple explained. However, how the expenses will be made up in the coming year was repeatedly a point of contention in the traffic light coalition.

CDUPoliticians have repeatedly accused the government of missing the target this year. On Monday (August 7), the CDU budget politician Ingo Gädechens spoke to the newspapers of the Bayern media group and renewed the accusation. “The political good news that Germany will finally reach the 2 percent target in the coming year is a deception,” said the CDU politician. He is referring to a response from the Department of Defense to a request he had made.

Bundeswehr money: CDU politician accuses the federal government of “dubious budgetary policy”.

In the answer it says that for 2024, in addition to the total of 71 billion euros from the defense budget and the special assets of the Bundeswehr, another “around 14.5 billion euros” are planned in the defense budget, which will be counted against the NATO quota of two percent. In a later letter, however, Gädechens was informed that it was still unclear how the sum of 14.5 billion was made up. No statement can be made for the year 2024, as this still requires the participation of the relevant departments.

Gädechens concludes that the federal government itself admits that it currently does not know how the 85.5 billion euros it has proclaimed for defense in 2024 will be made up of. However, since the 85.5 billion were fixed, the ministries would now have to “collect any expenses until the total is reached”. The CDU politician fears that in the end it will no longer matter whether the expenditure outside of the defense budget is actually relevant to defence.

What we see here goes very strongly in the direction of a deliberate deception of the public, a breach of trust in the soldiers and also a disappointment among our NATO allies.

Defense spending outside of the defense budget is no news

The fact that there have previously been defense spending outside of the defense budget is nothing new. Gädechens also admitted this. However, he pointed out that the sum that is now at stake is significantly higher. While it was 1.6 billion euros in 2014, the planned sum of 14.5 billion euros is more than eight times as high. The CDU politician concluded that there was no majority in the traffic light coalition for the provision of the necessary funds. The two percent would now be calculated “with all the magic tricks”.

NATO’s two percent target and the Bundeswehr special fund

Since 2014, the NATO countries have agreed on a benchmark for the common defense budget. Two percent of their own economic output is planned. So far, however, the vaguely formulated requirement has only been met by a minority of members: in 2022, nine of the then 30 NATO countries were above the target. Germany had also committed itself, but did not achieve the goal.

However, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the situation has changed and many states are providing more funds. Olaf Scholz proclaimed a turning point and the Bundestag then passed a special fund for the Bundeswehr, with which the two-percent target should be achieved over a multi-year average of a maximum of five years. (AFP/Papel)