Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a capability demonstration by the Territorial Disposal Group at the Cologne-Wahn military airport. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa-POOL/dpa

“Our peace order is in danger,” warns the Chancellor – and promises the troops “permanent” more resources.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has promised the military leadership of the Bundeswehr significantly higher defense spending in the double-digit billion range. The special fund for the Bundeswehr, worth 100 billion euros, is only “a first important step,” said the Chancellor on Friday at the Bundeswehr conference in Berlin. Defense spending amounting to two percent of gross domestic product would now be guaranteed “permanently”. Scholz named the 1920s and 1930s as the time frame for this. For the first time, Germany will achieve the NATO goal next year.

“The global political situation reinforces our belief in how important and necessary this change of course is,” said Scholz, who mentioned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and also the major attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel. The turning point in security policy requires a long-term change of course. Nobody can doubt anymore that powerful armed forces are necessary. Germany “avoided this issue for a long time”. Scholz warned: “Our peace order is in danger.”

The federal government will discuss the future course of the armed forces with the military leadership at the Bundeswehr conference on Friday. Among the topics of the meeting are the planned relocation of a brigade to Lithuania and a restructuring of the Ministry of Defense. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) presented his new defense policy guidelines at the conference on Thursday. These once again set national and alliance defense as a core task and declare war efficiency as the maxim for action. dpa