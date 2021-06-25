German soldiers were attacked in Mali. Apparently a car bomb was detonated. There is talk of several wounded.

Berlin – Attackers attacked a patrol of German soldiers from the UN troop Minusma in Mali, West Africa. According to information from the German Press Agency, the attack took place on Friday about 155 kilometers north of Gao, where Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed in Camp Castor. A spokesman for the operational command in Potsdam confirmed to the dpa that “German forces” were affected.

According to initial findings, 12 seriously injured German soldiers in Mali

15 German soldiers were injured in the alleged attack. According to initial findings, among them are twelve seriously injured, such as the AFP news agency from circles of the Defense Committee in Berlin. The air force had been sent to the West African country to rescue the injured. Also according to initial findings, it was a car bomb, possibly it was detonated by a suicide bomber.

The UN mission Minusma in Mali has a mandate to stabilize the country. The majority of the Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed at Camp Castor. The political situation in Mali has been characterized by increasing instability since 2012. Most of the Islamist-motivated violence has also reached neighboring countries in the Sahel zone in recent years. Thousands of soldiers and civilians were killed in the crisis region, and hundreds of thousands had to flee their homes.

Bundeswehr: Attack on German soldiers – several people “seriously wounded”

FDP * defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann writes on Twitter: “According to reputable sources, several Bundeswehr soldiers from the MINUSMA mission contingent in Mali north of Gao were seriously wounded. It is too early to speculate further. My thoughts are now exclusively with the soldiers, relatives and helpers. ”

Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU *) will comment on the incident in the afternoon, AFP learned from the circles. (dpa / AFP / cibo)